El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to article about black Colorado ranchers allegedly facing ‘domestic terrorism’

Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - For several weeks KKTV 11 News viewers have been sharing videos from social media showcasing a man in El Paso County claiming he is being terrorized.
Viewers have also been sharing an article from the “Ark Republic” titled “Get out. ‘I stood naked with my shotgun.’ Black ranchers say white residents terrorize their Colorado farm to push them off of their land.” The online article details allegations tied to Courtney and Nicole Mallery. The Mallerys reportedly run a 1,000-acre ranch in El Paso County, according to the online publication. KKTV 11 News has reached out to the author of the article and the organization, we are waiting to hear back.
According to jail records, a man by the name of Courtney Wayne Mallery was in the El Paso County Jail as of Monday afternoon being held without bond. KKTV 11 News has not been able to independently confirm this is the same Courtney Mallery the online article by the Ark Republic is centered around, but a video posted to Instagram on Monday by “blackfarmlandownersmatter” appears to show a man being taken into custody. According to online court records, the Mallery arrested is suspected of stalking, causing emotional distress.
KKTV 11 News will update this article as we work to learn more. If you have contact information for the Mallerys, please call our newsroom at 719-578-0000. We have made multiple efforts to get in touch with them and have yet to hear back.