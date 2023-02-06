Brush fire burning near Sloan’s Lake Park

DENVER (KKTV) - Crews are battling a brush fire near Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver Monday morning.

At the time of this writing, few details are known. The blaze was reported around 6 a.m. The park is west of I-25 near Colfax Avenue.

Sister station CBS Denver is flying a copter over the scene, where thick smoke is visible. The fire doesn’t appear large, but the exact size is unconfirmed.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

