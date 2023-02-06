Brush fire burning near Sloan’s Lake Park
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Crews are battling a brush fire near Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver Monday morning.
At the time of this writing, few details are known. The blaze was reported around 6 a.m. The park is west of I-25 near Colfax Avenue.
Sister station CBS Denver is flying a copter over the scene, where thick smoke is visible. The fire doesn’t appear large, but the exact size is unconfirmed.
