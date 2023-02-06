Brush fire burning near Sloan’s Lake Park

Brush fire near Sloan's Lake Park on Feb. 6, 2023.
Brush fire near Sloan's Lake Park on Feb. 6, 2023.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Crews are battling a brush fire near Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver Monday morning.

At the time of this writing, few details are known. The blaze was reported around 6 a.m. The park is west of I-25 near Colfax Avenue.

Sister station CBS Denver is flying a copter over the scene, where thick smoke is visible. The fire doesn’t appear large, but the exact size is unconfirmed.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene remains active in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood hours after a shooting that left...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting northeast of Colorado Springs
Shooting near Academy/Maizeland 2/5/2023
1 man shot near Colorado Springs restaurant
Alcohol, speeding investigated as factors in deadly Academy and Palmer Park crash
Local community members gathered at Wasson Academic Campus to debate the future of their roads.
East-west mobility study could split Colorado Springs neighborhoods
Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Football injury likely tied to the death of Air Force Academy cadet, according to autopsy report

Latest News

2.6.23
Cooling off Monday, Breezy Too
11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: Wintertime steps to keep your child warm, safe
Fire at Colorado Springs Waste Management 2/5/2023
Fire inside Colorado Springs Waste Management under investigation
Waste Management fire
WATCH: Fire at Springs-area trash facility under investigation
2.6.23
Cooler day with wind