2 fundraisers established for Fountain officer seriously injured after fall off bridge

For those wishing to donate to Fountain Officer Julian Becerra and his family, the Fountain Police Department confirms the following two fundraisers: Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation and a GoFundMe set up by Becerra’s brother-in-law. These are currently the only verified fundraisers.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer was “critically” injured following a reported carjacking and chase Thursday night south of Colorado Springs, according to Fountain Police.

Lisa Schneider with the city of Fountain is reporting multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit at about 7:45 p.m. for someone suspected of committing multiple felony crimes. The pursuit ended near S. Academy and Hartford Street, just to the east of I-25. Schneider adds the suspect got out of the vehicle and while an officer was trying to apprehend them, the officer fell off the bridge. Schneider estimates the fall was about 30 feet. In the last update, Schneider said the Fountain Police officer was in “critical condition” and taken by helicopter to the hospital. He has since been identified as Julian Becerra.

Schneider is reporting a total of three suspects were taken into custody.

Video shared with 11 News shows a medical helicopter landing on the roadway in the area. Another video shows law enforcement appearing to pull a man away from the edge of the bridge and onto the road.

Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News that the incident stemmed from a carjacking.

Just before 8:30 p.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the following:

EPSO on scene assisting Fountain PD in the area of Northbound I-25 at mile marker 134. Road closures in area please avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/XYEKii9e5I — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 3, 2023

