Shooting in El Paso County, people asked to stay indoors

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies in El Paso County are responding to a shooting in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood in Falcon. Police say they received the call around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

CSPD was first to initially show up on scene but quickly turned over investigation to the El Paso County Sheriffs office.

Those who are living in or near the area of 12000 block of Point Reyes Dr. in Falcon have been asked to stay away from doors, windows and to lock their doors.

At least one person was shot, they were taken to a nearby hospital. If you have any information about the situation, you are asked to call police.

