Police searching for missing 12-year-old from Security-Widefield

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement needs the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old kid.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Romeo has a history of running away. The Sheriff’s Office says Romeo stole his mom’s Jeep and was last seen at 4600 Ports Down Lane in Security-Widefield.

Romeo was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans. The Sheriff’s Office says Romeo was driving a white 2014 Grand Cherokee with Colorado License Plate: DCCA28.

If you have seen Romeo or have any information on his whereabouts, call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.