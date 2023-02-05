Police searching for missing 12-year-old from Security-Widefield

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Romeo has a history of running away. The Sheriff’s Office says Romeo stole his mom’s Jeep and was last seen at 4600 Ports Down Lane in Security-Widefield.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Romeo has a history of running away. The Sheriff’s...
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Romeo has a history of running away. The Sheriff’s Office says Romeo stole his mom’s Jeep and was last seen at 4600 Ports Down Lane in Security-Widefield.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:53 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement needs the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old kid.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Romeo has a history of running away. The Sheriff’s Office says Romeo stole his mom’s Jeep and was last seen at 4600 Ports Down Lane in Security-Widefield.

Romeo was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans. The Sheriff’s Office says Romeo was driving a white 2014 Grand Cherokee with Colorado License Plate: DCCA28.

If you have seen Romeo or have any information on his whereabouts, call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested for allegedly having meth in classroom
First responders arrive to crash on Fontaine and Powers around 8:00 p.m. Friday night
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on Fontaine and Powers
Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra and his K-9.
WATCH: Update on Colorado officer who fell off of bridge after responding to a car chase
Police had the roadway closed at S. Nevada and Southgate following an auto-ped crash that left...
1 seriously injured in auto-ped crash in southern Colorado Springs
Carnivale Parade in 2013
Cajun flavor in the mountains: Manitou Springs to hold annual Carnivale celebration!

Latest News

Breaking News Alert.
Shooting in El Paso County, people asked to stay indoors
A proposed study aims to look at the impact of a possible extension of a major road to I25. The...
WATCH: Study aims to extend major road to I-25
Local community members gathered at Wasson Academic Campus to debate the future of their roads.
East-west mobility study could split Colorado Springs neighborhoods
Nice on Sunday!
Mild weather on Sunday