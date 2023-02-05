East-west mobility study could split Colorado Springs neighborhoods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ council members announced a proposed study that aims to extend Constitution to I-25 and widen Fillmore Street.

The extension of Constitution Avenue would split neighborhoods.

On Saturday morning, local community members gathered at Wasson Academic Campus to debate the future of their roads.

Over thirty residents living in the area, voiced their concerns. Many feared that the extension of Constitution would bring air pollution, traffic, and additional safety concerns.

”The fear is that it splits a lot of these traditional neighborhoods in half. Right? Some are going to be to the north, and some are going to be to the south,” Council member Dave Donelson of Colorado Springs’ District 1 said. “[There is] Increase traffic, noise, pollution and really very little payback, very little solution to the quality of life for the citizens of Colorado Springs for the damage to those neighborhoods.”

City Council members assure locals that the study is not set in stone and neither a timeline or funding is established.

The group behind the study, Connect COS, says they are looking at conducting research to further understand the full impact the project would have in the area.

The study is estimated to cost $2.5 million dollars in tax payer money.

No decision was reached during the town hall. The City said all commentary made today will be weighed into the final decision making process.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.