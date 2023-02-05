Driver facing DUI, other charges after allegedly hitting Colorado Springs Utilities truck

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs Utilities worker was hospitalized after their vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver overnight.

Police say the employee was working at New Life Drive and Voyager Parkway just before 2 a.m. when the collision happened. The alleged drunk driver, his passenger and the Springs Utilities worker were all hospitalized in the crash.

“Colorado Springs Utilities [was] performing maintenance in the area when the driver of a vehicle struck the Utilities truck. When officers arrived the driver and passenger from the vehicle were transported to a local hospital. The occupant of the Colorado Springs Utilities truck was also transported to the same hospital,” a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

The severity of injuries has not been released.

Police say that the driver who allegedly caused the crash, identified as 51-year-old Ramon Mendez, will face DUI, careless driving and vehicular assault charges when he is released from the hospital.

