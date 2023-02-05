Alcohol, speeding investigated as factors in deadly Academy and Palmer Park crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and multiple others hospitalized in a possible drunk driving crash overnight.

Police say the vehicles collided in the middle of the North Academy and Palmer Park intersection.

“Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling north on Academy ... when it was struck by a vehicle eastbound on Palmer Park. Multiple people involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals with serious bodily injury,” a police lieutenant said.

One of the victim later died at the hospital. They have not been identified at the time of this writing.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team say alcohol and speed are are potential factors on the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

