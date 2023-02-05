1 man shot near Colorado Springs restaurant

Shooting near Academy/Maizeland 2/5/2023
Shooting near Academy/Maizeland 2/5/2023(KKTV/Vernon Jewell)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man was shot near a Colorado Springs restaurant.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a shooting near the Havana Bar and Grill near Academy and Maizeland. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital. Police have not released the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Police have not yet released any further details into what led up to the shooting, or any suspect information. We will update this article as we learn more.

