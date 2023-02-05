1 dead, 4 injured in shooting northeast of Colorado Springs

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and four others injured following a shooting in a neighborhood of the Springs early Sunday morning.

Authorities say there are several suspects, and the shooting is thought to be linked to a carjacking near the Citadel Mall the day before.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, 911 calls started pouring in just before 1 a.m. regarding numerous gunshots in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood. Deputies responded to the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive and found the five gunshot victims. Details on exactly where the victims were shot have not been released; the sheriff’s office says the crime scene spans more than a block.

“Five victims were transported to local area hospitals with varying levels of injuries,” the sheriff’s office said. “Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, one of the victims succumbed to their injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased.”

That victim has not been identified.

Surrounding homes were put under a shelter-in-place order for a couple of hours. The order was lifted about 4:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting appear to be connected to a carjacking in the Potter Drive area on Saturday. At the time of this writing, Colorado Springs police have not released information on the carjacking. We will update as we learn more.

The sheriff’s office has not released suspect information, nor has said whether it has anyone in custody.

Detectives are urging anyone with knowledge on the case or with door-cam footage taken around the time of the shooting to call the sheriff’s office immediately at 719-520-77777.

The scene on Point Reyes Drive overnight. The Feb. 5, 2023, shooting left multiple people hurt. (Vernon Jewell, KKTV)

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.