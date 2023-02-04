Train derailment, massive fire prompt evacuations in Ohio

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway provides details about a major fire and train derailment. (WFMJ)
By WFMJ staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WFMJ) - Fire departments from three states were called to the scene of a train derailment and fire in Ohio on Friday.

Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the tracks.

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway said anyone within a mile of the derailment should evacuate immediately.

Other residents were urged to stay home and off the roads.

Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the...
Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the tracks on Friday.(WFMJ)

Firefighters from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia joined in the effort to get the massive blaze under control.

It’s not yet known what the train was carrying at the time of the derailment, but the Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring air quality in the area.

Copyright 2023 WFMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement activity along I-25 south of Colorado Springs 2/2/23.
Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs
Mythia Latka
Colorado woman arrested after her 2-year-old died
Michael Taylor
1 wanted and 1 arrested in connection to large Colorado Springs Comcast outage
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
The scene at Constitution and Waynoka on Feb. 1, 2023.
Teen motorcycle rider killed by hit-and-run driver near Colorado Springs

Latest News

FILE - Dillon earned her first Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in "Close...
‘A Christmas Story’ actress Melinda Dillon dies at 83
East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway provides details about a major fire and train derailment.
Mayor orders evacuations after Ohio train derailment
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden makes progress on ‘unity agenda’ outlined in 2022
The Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Columbia, Missouri on Friday.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky