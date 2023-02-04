Second forum to discuss possible widening of Fillmore and Uintah Streets

The City is hosting the public forum at Wasson Academic Campus in their auditorium from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Many community members voiced their opinion on the project two weeks ago when we attended the meeting. More than 400 people attended.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:03 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs will be hearing from the public today about a controversial project proposed for southern Colorado. This comes after hundreds attended a town hall about two weeks ago.

The proposed project would address mobility for Fillmore and Uintah Streets. The City tells 11 News this is a community voted on project. This means they will continue doing research for this project as long as the community backs it.

Several people voiced their opinion on the project two weeks ago when we attended the meeting. There was about 400+ people that attended. Many voiced against more construction in their neighborhood and heavier traffic.

The City is hosting the public forum at Wasson Academic Campus in their auditorium from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

If overcrowding is an issue, you can watch it here.

