One dead, one critically injured after crash on Fontaine and Powers

Crash in El Paso County kills one, critically injures another
First responders arrive to crash on Fontaine and Powers around 8:00 p.m. Friday night
First responders arrive to crash on Fontaine and Powers around 8:00 p.m. Friday night(Vernon Jewell)
By Luke Siggins
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:36 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person has died and another was critically injured after a two car crash on Fontaine and Powers just north of Fountain in El Paso County.

State patrol tells 11 news the crash happened around 8:00 p.m. on Friday night. One of the people driving was a minor, despite life saving efforts they were pronounced dead on scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. State Patrol says they would like to remind drivers to always buckle up, and make sure kids are properly buckled as well.

