Construction worker in serious condition after falling in trench in Black Forest
BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - A section of Black Forest Road was temporarily closed Saturday morning after a construction worker fell into a trench.
According to firefighters, multiple Colorado Springs units responded to assist Black Forest firefighters after the construction worker fell into a 15-foot deep trench on a work site.
Colorado Springs Fire Department officials initially told 11 News the worker was okay and only had minor injuries, but the department later said that the patient had been transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Rescue operations shut down Black Forest Road from Cowpoke Road to Research Parkway for a short period of time starting just before 11:20 a.m. As of 11:50 a.m. Saturday, all lanes on the roadway were back open.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.