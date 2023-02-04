Construction worker in serious condition after falling in trench in Black Forest

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - A section of Black Forest Road was temporarily closed Saturday morning after a construction worker fell into a trench.

According to firefighters, multiple Colorado Springs units responded to assist Black Forest firefighters after the construction worker fell into a 15-foot deep trench on a work site.

Colorado Springs Fire Department officials initially told 11 News the worker was okay and only had minor injuries, but the department later said that the patient had been transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Rescue operations shut down Black Forest Road from Cowpoke Road to Research Parkway for a short period of time starting just before 11:20 a.m. As of 11:50 a.m. Saturday, all lanes on the roadway were back open.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a trench rescue on Black Forest Rd. A construction worker fell into a 15’ deep trench. Multiple CSFD companies responded with @BlackForestFD to assist in the rescue. One patient has been transported to an area hospital in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/aE5lahsm0h — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 4, 2023

