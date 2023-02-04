Colorado Springs school district to delay plan to change start and end times

ASD20 has announced they'll be delaying the implementation of new school start and end times.
ASD20 has announced they'll be delaying the implementation of new school start and end times.(kktv)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy School District 20 (ASD20) announced Friday that they will no longer implement the new school start and end times they shared with the public in January in the 2023-24 school year.

In a release from ASD20, school district officials said they would be delaying the implementation to “provide more clarity and better understanding about the impacts and scope of this proposal.”

Part of that process will include holding in-person community forums across the district where they will “present information, as well as answer questions and solicit feedback and possible solutions.”

The change initially sparked a large opposition, including a petition from parents and public comments at a Thursday night school board meeting.

The implementation of the new times is now scheduled to begin in the 2024-25 school year.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

