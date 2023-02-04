Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested for allegedly having meth in classroom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A drama teacher at a Colorado Springs charter school was arrested Friday after an administrator allegedly found meth in her classroom.

Colorado Springs police said they responded to a call from an administrator at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy at 11:30 a.m. who said that methamphetamine had been located in a classroom. When police arrived, the administrator and security had already secured the drugs in the main office and were monitoring the suspect, 44-year-old Kimberly Felton.

Felton was charged with Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance in excess of 4 grams, a Class 4 Drug Felony. Police said they determined through their investigation that staff members responded immediately after becoming aware of the situation and no students or other faculty were in danger during the incident.

Police said an image of Felton will be shared to their Twitter when one is available.

