Beginner’s luck: 18-year-old wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase

Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.
Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.(ONTARIO'S ONLINE LOTTERY via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario (CNN) - Canada’s newest millionaire is one for the history books.

Juliette Lamour, 18, won $48 million in the lottery last month.

Officials said she is the country’s youngest person to win a jackpot that large.

Lamour also has beginner’s luck. She said this was her first lottery purchase ever.

The 18-year-old received her lottery check on Friday and told the crowd her grandfather encouraged her to buy the ticket for fun.

Lamour said she learned about her huge win while working.

She said her boss told her to go home after hearing about the win, but her mother wanted her to stay and finish the work shift.

As far as Lamour’s plans for the money, she said she plans to pursue her dream of going to medical school and becoming a doctor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement activity along I-25 south of Colorado Springs 2/2/23.
Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs
Police lights
Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested for allegedly having meth in classroom
Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra and his K-9.
WATCH: Update on Colorado officer who fell off of bridge after responding to a car chase
A generic picture of a Kia vehicle.
‘Kia Boys’ busted in Colorado Springs, according to police
Michael Taylor
1 wanted and 1 arrested in connection to large Colorado Springs Comcast outage

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Dems decide to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary
Great weekend ahead!
Great weekend ahead!
A man walks on sea wall near Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South...
Dangerously cold temperatures envelop Northeast
Police had the roadway closed at S. Nevada and Southgate following an auto-ped crash that left...
1 seriously injured in auto-ped crash in southern Colorado Springs