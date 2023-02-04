Animal shelter will add your ex’s name to a litter box for Valentine’s Day

For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for...
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for Valentine's Day.(axelbueckert via Canva)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX/(Gray News) - An animal shelter is helping celebrate Valentine’s Day in a unique way this year.

WXIX reports the Animal Friends Humane Society is offering those with a not-so-special ex the opportunity to have their name added to a litter box.

Representatives with the shelter said for a $5 donation the team will write your ex’s name in a litter box and allow their cats to take care of the rest.

The shelter said it is taking donations through Feb. 12 for the promotional event.

The Animal Friends Humane Society team said they will post a video via Facebook on Valentine’s Day to showcase all of the names they received in their litter boxes.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement activity along I-25 south of Colorado Springs 2/2/23.
Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs
Police lights
Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested for allegedly having meth in classroom
Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra and his K-9.
WATCH: Update on Colorado officer who fell off of bridge after responding to a car chase
A generic picture of a Kia vehicle.
‘Kia Boys’ busted in Colorado Springs, according to police
Michael Taylor
1 wanted and 1 arrested in connection to large Colorado Springs Comcast outage

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. may delay...
US moving ahead on plan to down Chinese balloon over ocean
A section of Black Forest Rd. was closed Saturday morning as firefighters worked to rescue a...
Construction worker in serious condition after falling in trench in Black Forest
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Dems decide to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary
A man walks on sea wall near Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South...
Dangerously cold temperatures envelop Northeast