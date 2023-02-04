1 seriously injured in auto-ped crash in southern Colorado Springs

Police had the roadway closed at S. Nevada and Southgate following an auto-ped crash that left...
Police had the roadway closed at S. Nevada and Southgate following an auto-ped crash that left one woman seriously injured.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound S. Nevada Avenue was closed Saturday morning at Southgate Road as police investigated a crash that landed a woman in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a woman was crossing the street just before 8 a.m. when she was struck by a truck. Police said the woman was around 60 years old, but no other identifying information has been made available yet. No information about the driver or the vehicle has been released as of 9:30 a.m.

As of this article’s last update, police expected the road to be closed for a few more hours. According to police, impairment is not a suspected factor at this time.

