You can vote to decide Colorado’s newest license plate to celebrate state’s 150th anniversary

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Coloradans are being asked to cast a vote to decide the state’s 150th anniversary license plate design.

Voting is underway in the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles’ Historic Colorado Contest allowing the masses to choose the Centennial State’s 150th anniversary license plate.

You can look over the designs and vote at DMV.Colorado.gov/HistoricColorado until Feb. 15. There they will be able to vote in two different divisions — 13 and older, and younger than 13.

The winning design of the 13-and-older division will be used to make the 150th anniversary license plate.

After the votes have been tallied, Gov. Jared Polis and the DMV will unveil the chosen design as well as present both winners with a $1,000 grant as well as a commemorative license plate according to a news release from the state.

The 150th Anniversary License Plate is expected to launch in the fall.

