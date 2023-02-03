WATCH: Dash cam footage shows box truck sideswiping Colorado State Trooper

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to stay in their lanes after a box truck driver sideswiped an unmarked patrol cruiser Tuesday and the incident was caught on camera.

According to a release from Colorado State Patrol, the box truck driver, based out of Colorado Springs, was in the center lane on Meadows Parkway and veered to the right, hitting the unmarked patrol car. Both vehicles were only going about 10 MPH at the time, but the cruiser was damaged when the box truck “temporarily hooked” to the trooper’s car.

Officials said neither driver was injured, and the box truck driver was cited for careless driving due to being distracted.

According to Colorado State Patrol, state troopers made over 12,650 proactive traffic stops for lane violations in 2022, and driving distracted has been one of the top causal factors for serious injury and fatal crashes in Colorado for the last five years.

The video from Colorado State Patrol can be viewed at the top of this article.

