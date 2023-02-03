Trail improvement and reclamation work to start at Red Rock Canyon Open Space

A rendering of the "reclamation area" at Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
A rendering of the "reclamation area" at Red Rock Canyon Open Space.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs city officials said Friday that the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will begin maintenance and trail improvement work on several trail segments in Red Rock Canyon Open Space early this month.

During the project, officials said visitors can expect to see heavy equipment operating in multiple areas of the park including on the Overlook Trail, Sand Canyon Trail, Chamberlain Trail, as well as the Palmer Red Rock Trail, Parallel Trail, Waterfall Trail and Intemann Trail. Reclamation work will also begin near the intersection of the Red Rock Canyon Trail and Roundup Trail this month.

Officials said that improvement work will include re-routing damaged and unsustainable sections, reinforcing existing trails and expanding the trail system. The work is expected to last until September 2023. A map of the trail improvement sites can be viewed below, and rendering of the reclamation area can be seen at the top of the article.

A map with the designated trail improvement sites at Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
A map with the designated trail improvement sites at Red Rock Canyon Open Space.(City of Colorado Springs)

