Pueblo man sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison on drug and weapon charges

Gavel and scales of justice
Gavel and scales of justice(MGN)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A Pueblo man was sentenced to 190 months in federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kenneth Lawrence Baca, 44, was investigated by Pueblo police in October 2021 after recieving an anonymous tip that he was selling a large amount of narcotics. A detective messaged Baca in an undercover capacity, and Baca agreed to sell heroin and methamphetamines. Officers set up surveillance in the parking lot of the Pueblo motel Baca was staying at and observed him pull into the parking lot in a truck with no front license plate and an expired registration.

After conducting a traffic stop, officers arrested Baca for firearm possession as a felon. After searching the truck, officers found a backpack containing methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and a notebook that appeared to be a drug ledger. A search of Baca’s hotel room also resulted in the recovery of fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a suspected drug ledger. At the time Baca possessed the firearm, he was on supervised release after serving time in prison for a previous felon in possession conviction.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI Denver Division and the Pueblo Police Department.

