Officials ask for help locating missing 16-year-old in El Paso County

16-year-old Jose was last seen Thursday, 2/2, wearing the outfit on the right, on Chippewa Road.
16-year-old Jose was last seen Thursday, 2/2, wearing the outfit on the right, on Chippewa Road.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old Friday morning.

Jose was last seen at his home on Chippewa Road Thursday night just before 6 p.m. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, pictured at the top of this article. According to officials, Jose is developmentally delayed and needs his inhaler.

Deputies asked anyone who has seen Jose or knows where he is to call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

