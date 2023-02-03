Officials ask for help locating missing 16-year-old in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old Friday morning.

Jose was last seen at his home on Chippewa Road Thursday night just before 6 p.m. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, pictured at the top of this article. According to officials, Jose is developmentally delayed and needs his inhaler.

Deputies asked anyone who has seen Jose or knows where he is to call 719-390-5555.

Have you seen 16-year-old Jose? He left his residence, 6800 Block of Chippewa Rd, at 5:50 pm on 2/2/23. He is developmentally delayed needs inhaler, last seen wearing the outfit on the right of picture, red sweater. If seen or if you know of his whereabouts call 719-390-5555. pic.twitter.com/sdnCVHSREC — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 3, 2023

