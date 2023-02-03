Law enforcement activity along I-25 south of Colorado Springs Thursday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about a large law enforcement presence south of Colorado Springs along I-25 Thursday night.

Part of S. Academy Boulevard was also closed in the area. The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a warning that there was law enforcement activity in the area and advised slower speeds. Click here for updates from CDOT on how this incident could impact traffic.

KKTV has a call into Fountain Police to gather more information and this article will be updated.

Just before 8:30 p.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the following:

EPSO on scene assisting Fountain PD in the area of Northbound I-25 at mile marker 134. Road closures in area please avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/XYEKii9e5I — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 3, 2023

South Academy Bl is blocked between I-25 & Drennan for police activity. Please use alternate routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) February 3, 2023

