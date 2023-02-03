WATCH: Update on Colorado officer who fell off of bridge after responding to a car chase

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fountain officer injured Thursday night following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs was identified by Fountain police Friday.

According to Fountain police, Officer Julian Becerra fell over the bridge on South Academy, just east of Hartford Street, and landed 40 feet below while trying to apprehend a suspect on foot after the suspect exited a stolen vehicle.

The incident started at about 4 p.m. Thursday after Fountain police were asked to assist in locating a known carjacking suspect from Pueblo with active felony warrants. Police said that the stolen vehicle was located near North Academy and Platte at approximately 5:30 p.m., and located again at about 7:15 p.m. on southbound I-25 heading toward Fountain.

Police followed the vehicle south on Highway 85 through the City of Fountain, where the suspect vehicle entered the interstate traveling south in the northbound lanes. Due to the dangerous actions of the suspects, officers disengaged and stopped following the vehicle. Officers said they observed the vehicle pull into the nearby Love’s Travel Plaza and attempt to commit another armed carjacking, and reengaged the suspects in an attempt to apprehend them.

At approximately 7:45 PM, officers continued to pursue the suspect vehicle northbound on I-25. The suspects exited I-25 at South Academy, and officers used a tire deflation device to disable the vehicle, but it continued to move to the bridge where the foot chase occurred.

One of suspects, who was the driver of the stolen vehicle, was identified as Devon Bobian, 31, of Pueblo. The other two suspects, who were occupants of the stolen vehicle, were identified as Danisha Pacheco, 28, and Anthony Vallejos, 32, both also of Pueblo. Their mugshots can be found in a social media post from Fountain police at the bottom of this article.

Officer Becerra has been a Fountain police officer for four and a half years, and according to family, he is an Air Force veteran. A GoFundMe for Officer Becerra and his family can be found here. Donations to the Becerra family can also be made here. When completing the online donation form, check the “Designated” box and enter Julian Becerra in the “Designated Officer Name” field.

