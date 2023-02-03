Colorado police shoot and kill armed motorcycle driver following crash

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - An early Thursday morning motorcycle crash in Littleton turned into an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, according to a media release from the Littleton Police Department(LPD).

LPD reported an officer contacted a suspicious vehicle just after 1 a.m., following a crash, the driver ran and pulled a gun, according to LPD. An unidentified LPD officer fired at the suspect. The man who was not identified by investigators was taken to a local hospital but later died.

The LPD officer was not hurt and LPD said their investigation is ongoing.

Heavy police presence at the 5600 block of Bannock St. for an officer involved shooting. There is no threat to community at this time, this is a very active and ongoing investigation, please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/pPx9Cm565w — Littleton Colorado Police Department (@LittletonPD) February 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.