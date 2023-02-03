Colorado police shoot and kill armed motorcycle driver following crash

Police car with crime tape
Police in Littleton, Colorado are investigating an early-morning officer involved shooting Thursday.(The Littleton Police Department (LPD))
By Matt Kroschel
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - An early Thursday morning motorcycle crash in Littleton turned into an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, according to a media release from the Littleton Police Department(LPD).

LPD reported an officer contacted a suspicious vehicle just after 1 a.m., following a crash, the driver ran and pulled a gun, according to LPD. An unidentified LPD officer fired at the suspect. The man who was not identified by investigators was taken to a local hospital but later died.

The LPD officer was not hurt and LPD said their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a nurse
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
Three people charged in connection to a deadly crash. Investigators believe it was tied to a...
3 people arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs that was deadly
The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare...
CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death
Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Football injury likely tied to the death of Air Force Academy cadet, according to autopsy report
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Mythia Latka
Colorado woman arrested after her 2-year-old died
Coloradoans are being asked to cast their votes to decide the state's special 150th anniversary...
You can vote to decide Colorado’s newest license plate to celebrate state’s 150th anniversary
More than 10 Charleston County Public Library locations will offer free tax-filing help this...
“It’s increasingly difficult to file your taxes for free;” Colorado offers free tax filing
2/2/23
WATCH: Woman accused of child abuse resulting in death in Pueblo