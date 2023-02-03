Colorado police shoot and kill armed motorcycle driver following crash
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - An early Thursday morning motorcycle crash in Littleton turned into an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, according to a media release from the Littleton Police Department(LPD).
LPD reported an officer contacted a suspicious vehicle just after 1 a.m., following a crash, the driver ran and pulled a gun, according to LPD. An unidentified LPD officer fired at the suspect. The man who was not identified by investigators was taken to a local hospital but later died.
The LPD officer was not hurt and LPD said their investigation is ongoing.
