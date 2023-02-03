Broncos officially name Sean Payton head coach

Sean Payton file photo.
Sean Payton file photo.(All-Pro Reels / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos offically announced the hiring of Sean Payton as the team’s head coach Friday afternoon.

The announcement comes after weeks of rumors and speculation. In exchange for Payton being released from his post-retirement contract with the Saints, Denver and New Orleans have agreed to exchange draft compensation. Payton will be the Broncos’ third head coach in the last three seasons and the fourth since Gary Kubiak retired following the 2016 season.

“Sean pours his heart and soul into winning with preparation, creativity and a genuine love of the game,” Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said following the formal announcement.

Read Penner’s full statement below:

