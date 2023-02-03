Academy District 20 parents make their voice heard about time changes at school board meeting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple parents are making their concerns heard about the new start times for the largest school district in the area.

Academy District 20 announced their plans to change those times for next school year last week.

The meeting room at D20′s headquarters was filled with concerned parents. While there are issues with all three time changes... It’s the elementary school kids that seems to have people most fired up.

“I would ask the district to consider repealing these changes or at least open the conversation before the implementation to parents, but so we can explore avenues for addressing concerns,” District 20 parent William Rogers said.

According to District 20, since the plan for the upcoming school year rolled out they have received more than 150 emails from parents and are working to discuss a plan to talk with parents in the future.

“Bring them together talk about the issue and brainstorm with them,” District 20 spokesperson Allison Cortez said. “What concerns do they have at the start times not so much about how the start times are set but what are some things that we can do to help them with a new start times”

At the meeting the council sat and listened as the parents took turns at the podium. The biggest issue, elementary school start and end times.

“The benefit is not going to be realized by those kids are going to have to wake up who are going to be screaming and crying,” D20 parent Jason McFarren said.

Cortez tells KKTV 11 News the decision was made at the administrative level so the school board would not be able to reply to comments.

“Nothing is set in concrete,” Cortez said. “This is an incredibly fluid situation and we are really listening to that feedback.”

