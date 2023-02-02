WATCH: Water main break opens sinkhole in Denver

DENVER (KKTV) - A water main break has opened up a huge sinkhole in a Denver neighborhood Thursday morning.

Denver police were called to Hale Parkway and Eudora Street around 3 a.m. on reports of street flooding. They’ve since confirmed the flooding is from a water main break.

No injuries have been reported. The intersection is closed, but as it’s not considered a major traffic area, impacts to drivers are fairly minimal.

At the time of this writing, no further information has been released.

Watch the video above to see the scene!

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.