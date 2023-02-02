WATCH: Water main break opens sinkhole in Denver

The sinkhole is reportedly caused by a water main break.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A water main break has opened up a huge sinkhole in a Denver neighborhood Thursday morning.

Denver police were called to Hale Parkway and Eudora Street around 3 a.m. on reports of street flooding. They’ve since confirmed the flooding is from a water main break.

No injuries have been reported. The intersection is closed, but as it’s not considered a major traffic area, impacts to drivers are fairly minimal.

At the time of this writing, no further information has been released.

Watch the video above to see the scene!

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a nurse
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare...
CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death
Three people charged in connection to a deadly crash. Investigators believe it was tied to a...
3 people arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs that was deadly
Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Football injury likely tied to the death of Air Force Academy cadet, according to autopsy report
Crash involving a CSPD vehicle in Colorado Springs 7/26/22.
6-year prison sentence for man who crashed head-on with a police officer in Colorado Springs while high on meth

Latest News

Denver sinkhole
WATCH: Sinkhole in Denver neighborhood
Suspect on the run after failed robbery
2.2.23
Another nice one Thursday!
Randen Vallejos
Pueblo police investigating death of pedestrian while family mourns