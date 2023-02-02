WATCH: Colorado superintendent’s mid-year departure raises questions and causes concerns for teachers

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - School District 14 in Manitou Springs has parted ways with Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Domangue and that has prompted teachers to question the school board’s decision to go forward with this action in the middle of a school year.

This week, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara spoke with Greta Anderson Johns, a reporter for Sixty35 Media who’s recently published an in-depth report on the status of D14. Johns explains the controversial circumstances surrounding Superintendent Domangue’s departure, as well as the reason why many teachers were opposed to the decision, and the questions that still need to be answered.

To read Johns’ report on D14′s decision to part ways with its superintendent, click HERE.

