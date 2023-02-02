Teen motorcycle rider killed by hit-and-run driver near Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement are searching for the driver who left a teenage motorcyclist behind to die after hitting them Wednesday night.

State Patrol says the 18-year-old rider was speeding on Constitution but tried to slow down to make a turn onto Waynoka. They lost control while braking and their bike slid, throwing the rider into the path of an oncoming car.

A witness told troopers that after the car hit the motorcyclist, the driver paused for a moment, then took off. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where they later died. They’ve only been identified as an 18-year-old from Peyton.

The crash was reported at 9:25 p.m. There is currently no suspect vehicle description. Anyone with information that can help lead to the driver is urged to contact local law enforcement right away.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.