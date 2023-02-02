Teen motorcycle rider killed by hit-and-run driver near Colorado Springs

The scene at Constitution and Waynoka on Feb. 1, 2023.
The scene at Constitution and Waynoka on Feb. 1, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement are searching for the driver who left a teenage motorcyclist behind to die after hitting them Wednesday night.

State Patrol says the 18-year-old rider was speeding on Constitution but tried to slow down to make a turn onto Waynoka. They lost control while braking and their bike slid, throwing the rider into the path of an oncoming car.

A witness told troopers that after the car hit the motorcyclist, the driver paused for a moment, then took off. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where they later died. They’ve only been identified as an 18-year-old from Peyton.

The crash was reported at 9:25 p.m. There is currently no suspect vehicle description. Anyone with information that can help lead to the driver is urged to contact local law enforcement right away.

