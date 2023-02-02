Suspect on the run after failed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A would-be robber was forced to flee empty-handed Wednesday night after they failed to get anything from their intended victim.

Police say the suspect held the victim at gunpoint, but the victim appeared to stand their ground.

“[The suspect] was unsuccessful at getting anything from the victim,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

The crime was reported at 11:42 p.m. in the 200 block of South Academy, just north of Airport Road. Police have not released a suspect description. Anyone with knowledge on their whereabouts should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.