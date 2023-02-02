Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say

Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:26 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii are investigating a critical incident that occurred at a Walmart parking lot Wednesday morning.

KHNL reports Honolulu police were called to a Mililani-area Walmart parking lot at about 9 a.m. regarding a person who was hit by a car.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a suspect intentionally ran over a woman who was pushing her baby in a stroller in the parking lot.

Authorities said the 37-year-old woman was pushing her 6-month-old child when she was hit by a vehicle and dragged about 15 feet.

Honolulu police said a 40-year-old bystander attempted to help the mother and her child, but the suspect got out of his vehicle and used a “dangerous instrument” to attack him.

Witnesses described the weapon as a crowbar or tire iron that the suspect was using.

“When I got close, I saw a man with a crowbar beating another man who was on the ground,” a witness shared with KHNL. “He [the suspect] wouldn’t stop. He was crazed.”

The witness added that the woman involved appeared to suffer injuries to her legs.

Honolulu first responders said they transported two victims from the scene to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, officers were able to arrest the suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Desmond Kekahuna. He is facing charges that include attempted murder, assault and resisting arrest.

Police did not immediately identify the victims involved or give a condition on the baby.

Honolulu police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a nurse
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Wheat at Lewis-Palmer High School.
WATCH: Deputy shows off dance moves at Lewis-Palmer High School north of Colorado Springs
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs near Circle.
Crash closes southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs near Circle, reopened just after 5 p.m.
Astronomers say a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear for first time in 50,000 years
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
GRAPHIC: Criminal charges dismissed for man allegedly ‘beaten’ by Colorado Springs police officers

Latest News

FILE - After hearing statements from some of the victims during the bail hearing, U.S. District...
NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women
FILE - The request for a criminal inquiry has no practical impact and does not commit federal...
Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop
Nathan Chasing Horse, a former “Dances With Wolves” actor, could be facing multiple felonies...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor to be charged with sex assault, accused of leading cult
Fire in Security 1/31/23.
2 dogs die in fire south of Colroado Springs Tuesday night in the Security area