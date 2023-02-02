Seth Rogen offers chance to hang with him at his Airbnb

Actor Seth Rogen is inviting fans to hang out with him at his creative space in Los Angeles.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
(CNN) – Seth Rogen is inviting some lucky fans to hang out with him at one of his homes in Los Angeles.

The actor is renting out the space he goes to be creative on Airbnb.

According to the posting, the “mid-century modern space is an ideal getaway if you’re looking for inspiration or just for a good hang.”

Rogen said he’s also offering to throw some pottery with the renter, explaining that he’s a “pretty good teacher.”

The listing also points out there is the promise of a well-stocked fridge.

He’s offering all this for only $42 a night.

The space is only available for three single-night stays on February 15, 16 and 17.

Airbnb will open reservations for the space at 1 p.m. ET on February 7.

