Pueblo Police Investigating Death of Pedestrian While Family Mourns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police say they are still investigating the death of Randen Vallejos after he was hit by a car while crossing a road more than two weeks ago on the night of January 16th. The crash happened at the intersection of Bonforte Blvd and Highway 50.

“I just don’t understand how him leaving and coming back isn’t considered a hit and run.”

Vallejos’s sister Randa says she is frustrated that charges have not been filed against the suspect.

“My families hurting. They are hurting. His parents are hurting. His other brother. He was loved. He meant something to us.”

The full report, which can be viewed in Pueblo Police’s P2C portal, says in part that “Pedestrian #1 (Vallejos) suddenly began to run across the crosswalk and was struck by Vehicle #2. Pedestrian #1 was hit on his right side, causing him to fold over the drivers side hood area, where he struck the center of the windshield violently.”

Both the report and Vallejos’s sister say that the suspect left the scene before eventually returning. Randa feels that the driver did not do all that he could to save her brother.

“He drove with my brother on his windshield until he flew over the top of his car. I want to understand what happened. That was my baby brother he was my whole world. And he took him from us.”

Pueblo Police say that because the driver later returned to the scene the incident is not considered a hit and run.

“He did return to the scene in a timely manner. Him and other witnesses were cooperative. That’s what is being investigated at this point.” says Officer Meagan Chapman.

The family held a balloon release for Randen last week, and a candlelight walk along the stretch of highway where he was hit will be held Saturday at 5:00. Randen’s sister tells me she wants answers and justice.

“I’m just trying to get more information. My brother was loved by all of us and he meant the world to my kids, my family, everyone.”

Pueblo Police say they need more time to investigate.

“We are doing the best we can. Investigating this and all the circumstances and information that we have... We want to offer our condolences to the family that lost someone. It is tragic.”

