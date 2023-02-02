MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13

Rickey Charles Airth Jr.
Rickey Charles Airth Jr.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:28 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.

“He has a medical condition that requires medication, going more than a day without it can be fatal,” the missing poster reads.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 303-660-7500.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a nurse
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Wheat at Lewis-Palmer High School.
WATCH: Deputy shows off dance moves at Lewis-Palmer High School north of Colorado Springs
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs near Circle.
Crash closes southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs near Circle, reopened just after 5 p.m.
Astronomers say a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear for first time in 50,000 years
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
GRAPHIC: Criminal charges dismissed for man allegedly ‘beaten’ by Colorado Springs police officers

Latest News

Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Football injury likely tied to the death of Air Force Academy cadet, according to autopsy report
2/1/23
WATCH: Football injury likely tied to the death of Air Force Academy cadet, according to autopsy report
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office logo.
Former Colorado middle school coach suspected of sexually assaulting a student, other potential victims sought
Applications have been open for Colorado’s new universal preschool program for about two weeks,...
Leaders encourage Colorado parents sign up for universal preschool by Feb. 14