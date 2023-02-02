MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.

“He has a medical condition that requires medication, going more than a day without it can be fatal,” the missing poster reads.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 303-660-7500.

