‘Kia Boys’ busted in Colorado Springs, according to police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced several juveniles are being charged in connection to stolen vehicles.

Police say the juveniles may be tied to a pattern of stolen KIA vehicles and that they refer to themselves as the “Kia Boys.” In an online crime blotter, CSPD explained someone spotted a stolen vehicle, a white Kia, at 2588 Airport Road on Wednesday. The area is a few blocks east of Memorial Park.

“Officers arrived in the area and attempted to contact the vehicle; however, they fled from the officers striking another vehicle in this parking lot,” part of the blotter reads. “As a result of ramming into the vehicle, the occupants of the victim vehicle were Injured. An investigation revealed that this white KIA was an unreported stolen vehicle.”

Detectives were able to locate the stolen vehicle and through their investigation identified several suspects. The stolen vehicle was eventually recovered at a grocery store, where the suspects tried running. They were caught and charged with motor vehicle theft. None of the suspects were publicly identified.

