‘Kia Boys’ busted in Colorado Springs, according to police

A generic picture of a Kia vehicle.
A generic picture of a Kia vehicle.(U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration / MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced several juveniles are being charged in connection to stolen vehicles.

Police say the juveniles may be tied to a pattern of stolen KIA vehicles and that they refer to themselves as the “Kia Boys.” In an online crime blotter, CSPD explained someone spotted a stolen vehicle, a white Kia, at 2588 Airport Road on Wednesday. The area is a few blocks east of Memorial Park.

“Officers arrived in the area and attempted to contact the vehicle; however, they fled from the officers striking another vehicle in this parking lot,” part of the blotter reads. “As a result of ramming into the vehicle, the occupants of the victim vehicle were Injured. An investigation revealed that this white KIA was an unreported stolen vehicle.”

Detectives were able to locate the stolen vehicle and through their investigation identified several suspects. The stolen vehicle was eventually recovered at a grocery store, where the suspects tried running. They were caught and charged with motor vehicle theft. None of the suspects were publicly identified.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a nurse
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
Three people charged in connection to a deadly crash. Investigators believe it was tied to a...
3 people arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs that was deadly
The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare...
CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death
Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Football injury likely tied to the death of Air Force Academy cadet, according to autopsy report
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

WATCH: Colorado School District 14 Superintendent talks priorities for school year
WATCH: Colorado superintendent’s mid-year departure raises questions and causes concerns for teachers
WATCH: Colorado superintendent’s mid-year departure raises questions and causes concerns for...
WATCH: Colorado superintendent’s mid-year departure raises questions and causes concerns for teacher
Michael Taylor
1 wanted and 1 arrested in connection to large Colorado Springs Comcast outage
Mythia Latka
Colorado woman arrested after her 2-year-old died