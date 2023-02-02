“It’s increasingly difficult to file your taxes for free;” Colorado offers free tax filing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As many people contemplate how they are going to file their taxes in coming weeks, Colorado announces a second year of free tax filing programs through the state.

“It’s increasingly difficult to find a way to file your taxes completely for free,” explained Heather Link-Bergman, the Economic Mobility Communications Manager with Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment. “That’s a barrier for people ... We want to make sure it’s as easy as possible.”

Link-Bergman says online tax prep companies advertise what appears to be a free option, but many times end up costing something.

“Often times, folks will file a free federal return but then find that they need to spend money to file a state return,” she said. “We hope people choose to use our resources because they are just as high quality, they’re secure, and they’re totally free.”

Colorado offers three filing options in English and Spanish. Option one allows filers to fill out forms online on their own. Option two allows filers to fill out forms on their smart phone, and then have a tax expert look it over, making any adjustments virtually. Option three allows filers to see a tax preparer in-person at one of several offices around the state.

“We’re just trying to emphasize that tax credits are really easy for people to get, “Link-Bergman says. “You don’t have to know the tax code. You don’t have to know any special information or hunt down special forms. It’s really just entering in that basic information.”

According to the program website, there are options for people trying to file for more than one year or needing help with a tax dispute.

Colorado’s free tax filing program saved people more than $3.5 million last year, according to program leaders.

