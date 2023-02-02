Former Colorado middle school coach accused of sexually assaulting a student, other potential victims sought

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available as the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking potential victims as a former middle school volleyball coach is accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Both D-70 and the sheriff’s office couldn’t share specific details, including the name of the former coach. A D-70 spokesperson explained the coach was removed from his position on Nov. 21, 2022.

“Detectives are investigating the sexual assault of a student and the potential grooming of other students by a man who was employed with District 70 from August 2021 through November 2022,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Detectives learned the man also has communicated with students via social media. Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims. Anyone who has been a victim or knows someone who may be a victim in this case, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigations unit at (719) 583-6400 or after hours and weekends call (719) 583-6250.”

As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made in the case.

