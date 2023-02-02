Firefighters contain propane fire at Air Force Academy

The fire is reportedly being fed by two 1,000-pound propane tanks.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters and a Hazmat team have contained a propane fire at the Air Force Academy Thursday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just after 9 a.m.:

CSFD tweeted a video a short time later and said crews were getting the blaze under control:

We are working to get more information on what led up to the fire.

