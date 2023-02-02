Firefighters contain propane fire at Air Force Academy

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters and a Hazmat team have contained a propane fire at the Air Force Academy Thursday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just after 9 a.m.:

#ColoradoSpringsFire has sent multiple fire apparatus to the USAFA for a propane fire being fed by two 1000 lbs propane tanks. CSFD’s Hazardous Materials Team is also onsite as one of our units that specializes in these types of emergencies. #workinghazmat — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 2, 2023

CSFD tweeted a video a short time later and said crews were getting the blaze under control:

Update - CSFD has the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/HEdq9XgJ8r — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 2, 2023

We are working to get more information on what led up to the fire.

