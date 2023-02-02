Crews quickly knock out a homeless camp fire near Colorado Springs on Thursday

Fire in El Paso County 2/2/23.
Fire in El Paso County 2/2/23.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews quickly knocked out a homeless camp fire in the Colorado Springs area on Thursday.

Just after 12:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were helping the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department with the fire near Las Vegas and Janitell The area is between S. Circle Drive and Highway 24 and is part of unincorporated El Paso County.

“Fire is contained. Mop up ongoing. This fire is located in the county,” CSFD wrote on Twitter.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on a first responder presence.

Homeless camp fires have been an ongoing issue in Colorado Springs and El Paso County. Click here for previous coverage.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a nurse
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
Three people charged in connection to a deadly crash. Investigators believe it was tied to a...
3 people arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs that was deadly
The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare...
CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death
Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Football injury likely tied to the death of Air Force Academy cadet, according to autopsy report
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Michael Taylor
1 wanted and 1 arrested in connection to large Colorado Springs Comcast outage
Mythia Latka
Colorado woman arrested after her 2-year-old died
2.2.23
Even Warmer For Friday
The fire is reportedly being fed by two 1,000-pound propane tanks.
Firefighters contain propane fire at Air Force Academy