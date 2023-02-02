Crews quickly knock out a homeless camp fire near Colorado Springs on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews quickly knocked out a homeless camp fire in the Colorado Springs area on Thursday.

Just after 12:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were helping the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department with the fire near Las Vegas and Janitell The area is between S. Circle Drive and Highway 24 and is part of unincorporated El Paso County.

“Fire is contained. Mop up ongoing. This fire is located in the county,” CSFD wrote on Twitter.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on a first responder presence.

Homeless camp fires have been an ongoing issue in Colorado Springs and El Paso County. Click here for previous coverage.

