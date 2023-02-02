Colorado woman arrested after her 2-year-old died

Mythia Latka
Mythia Latka(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman is facing serious charges after her 2-year-old child died.

The Pueblo Police Department shared a news release with the public on Thursday explaining officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 31 at about 4 p.m. on the report of an unresponsive child.

“Detectives learned the child lived in the 2200 block of E. 12th Street with the child’s 23-yearold mother, Mythia Latka,” police wrote in a news release. “A search warrant related to this investigation was executed at Latka’s residence. At approximately 10:00 p.m. on the same day, detectives were notified that the child had passed away at the hospital from the injuries. After further investigation and evidence collection, Ms. Latka was arrested for Child Abuse causing Death and was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.”

Police add the investigation is ongoing and this marks the first homicide case for their department in 2023.

If you suspect child abuse in Colorado you can call the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 844-CO-4-Kids.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a nurse
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
Three people charged in connection to a deadly crash. Investigators believe it was tied to a...
3 people arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs that was deadly
The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare...
CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death
Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Football injury likely tied to the death of Air Force Academy cadet, according to autopsy report
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

The fire is reportedly being fed by two 1,000-pound propane tanks.
Firefighters contain propane fire at Air Force Academy
Propane fire
WATCH: Propane fire at Air Force Academy
The scene at Constitution and Waynoka on Feb. 1, 2023.
Teen motorcycle rider killed by hit-and-run driver near Colorado Springs
The month of February is designated as Pediatric Oral Health Month and health experts are using...
Children’s Dental Month reinforces oral health practice for kids