Colorado woman arrested after her 2-year-old died

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman is facing serious charges after her 2-year-old child died.

The Pueblo Police Department shared a news release with the public on Thursday explaining officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 31 at about 4 p.m. on the report of an unresponsive child.

“Detectives learned the child lived in the 2200 block of E. 12th Street with the child’s 23-yearold mother, Mythia Latka,” police wrote in a news release. “A search warrant related to this investigation was executed at Latka’s residence. At approximately 10:00 p.m. on the same day, detectives were notified that the child had passed away at the hospital from the injuries. After further investigation and evidence collection, Ms. Latka was arrested for Child Abuse causing Death and was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.”

Police add the investigation is ongoing and this marks the first homicide case for their department in 2023.

If you suspect child abuse in Colorado you can call the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 844-CO-4-Kids.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.