Children’s Dental Month reinforces oral health practice for kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The American Dental Association uses February to reinforce the importance of good oral health in children.

Cavities are the most common chronic disease for U.S. children with 40% having tooth decay be reaching kindergarten.

Left untreated, cavities can cause issues with eating, speaking, learning, and create infection under gums.

“Believe it or not, it’s 100% preventable,” said Dr. Susan Maples, an advanced restorative dentist. “That’s something that we don’t even think about considering 1/3 of all 3-year-olds in our country already have tooth decay in the process and 20% of 2-year-olds. So, that’s something to take seriously and learn more about.”

Prevent cavities in kids

Take you kids to the dentist as soon as they get their first tooth

Even before their tiny teeth come in, gently wash your baby’s gums

Watch younger kids brush their teeth to make sure they do it correctly 2 times a day for 2 minutes.

Replace your kids toothbrush every 2-3 months

Start having kids floss once their teeth start to touch

Visit the dentist twice a year for routine check-ups

