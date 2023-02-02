Children’s Dental Month reinforces oral health practice for kids

The month of February is designated as Pediatric Oral Health Month and health experts are using the occasion to remind parents of the importance of taking children to the dentist.(KEYC News Now)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The American Dental Association uses February to reinforce the importance of good oral health in children.

Cavities are the most common chronic disease for U.S. children, with 40% having tooth decay be reaching kindergarten.

Left untreated, cavities can cause issues with eating, speaking, learning, and create infection under gums.

“Believe it or not, it’s 100% preventable,” said Dr. Susan Maples, an advanced restorative dentist. “That’s something that we don’t even think about considering 1/3 of all 3-year-olds in our country already have tooth decay in the process and 20% of 2-year-olds. So, that’s something to take seriously and learn more about.”

Prevent cavities in kids

  • Take you kids to the dentist as soon as they get their first tooth
  • Even before their tiny teeth come in, gently wash your baby’s gums
  • Watch younger kids brush their teeth to make sure they do it correctly 2 times a day for 2 minutes.
  • Replace your kids toothbrush every 2-3 months
  • Start having kids floss once their teeth start to touch
  • Visit the dentist twice a year for routine check-ups

