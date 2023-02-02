Children’s Dental Month reinforces oral health practice for kids
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The American Dental Association uses February to reinforce the importance of good oral health in children.
Cavities are the most common chronic disease for U.S. children, with 40% having tooth decay be reaching kindergarten.
Left untreated, cavities can cause issues with eating, speaking, learning, and create infection under gums.
“Believe it or not, it’s 100% preventable,” said Dr. Susan Maples, an advanced restorative dentist. “That’s something that we don’t even think about considering 1/3 of all 3-year-olds in our country already have tooth decay in the process and 20% of 2-year-olds. So, that’s something to take seriously and learn more about.”
Prevent cavities in kids
- Take you kids to the dentist as soon as they get their first tooth
- Even before their tiny teeth come in, gently wash your baby’s gums
- Watch younger kids brush their teeth to make sure they do it correctly 2 times a day for 2 minutes.
- Replace your kids toothbrush every 2-3 months
- Start having kids floss once their teeth start to touch
- Visit the dentist twice a year for routine check-ups
