1 wanted and 1 arrested in connection to large Colorado Springs Comcast outage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe they have identified one person tied to a large Comcast outage in Colorado Springs.

The outage occurred on Jan. 11. Police believe 10 fiber-optic cables had been damaged in the downtown area at 322 E. Cucharras St.

“The amount of damage for the cables ranged between $151,316.00 – $251,316.00 and the damaged caused internet outage for a large portion of the downtown Colorado Springs area,” police wrote in their online crime blotter. “During the month of January, detectives of the CSPD Motor Vehicle Theft unit were working a pattern of motor vehicle thefts which included the suspects and their vehicle from the above damage case. During the investigation, detectives were able to positively identify Michael Taylor and Brad Koczot as the suspects involved in the fiber-optic cable criminal incident.”

Taylor was arrested and Koczot is still wanted by police. Police could not provide a photo of Koczot when 11 News requested it.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.