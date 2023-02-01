VP Harris expected to attend Tyre Nichols funeral in Memphis

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be among the thousands expected to attend Tyre Nichols funeral in Memphis.

That funeral was scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. MST but is now postponed until noon.

The 29-year-old father and FedEx worker died about three weeks ago after being beaten by police.

Authorities say Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving when he tried to flee from police.

Footage released by the Memphis Police Departments shows the five former officers involved aggressively beating Nichols during the violent arrest.

Those ex-officers have all been charged with second-degree murder.

Two other officers have been relieved of their duty, pending investigation, and three fire department employees fired.

Following the release of that footage surrounding the arrest, mostly peaceful protests broke out across the U.S.

“Keep fighting for justice for our son and my family,” said stepfather of Nichols, Rodney Wells, Tuesday night alongside civil rights activists who issued a call for action against police brutality saying they’ll keep fighting until federal laws are changed.

In Washington D.C., it is unclear if the house or senate will be reaching a deal on new legislation anytime soon.

