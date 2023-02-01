Video of Trump’s deposition released by New York attorney general

Video of a deposition interview with former President Donald Trump was released. (CNN, New York Attorney General's Office, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, Fox News)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The New York Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday released video of a deposition interview with former President Donald Trump.

The deposition, taken in August, was part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

After calling the investigation a “witch hunt,” Trump explained why he would refuse to answer questions.

Former President Donald Trump gives a deposition statement. (NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE)

“Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool. One statement or answer that is ever so slightly off, just ever so slightly by accident, by mistake, such as it was a sunny, beautiful day when actually it was slightly overcast, would be met by law enforcement,” Trump said.

James’ investigation resulted in a lawsuit she filed in September. It names Trump, some of his children and executives of his business as defendants.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a nurse
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
Truck crash in Colorado along I-70 1/30/23.
I-70 back open after semi crashes close roadway through Glenwood Canyon
Law enforcement on Fordham Street on Jan. 30, 2023.
Armed suspect arrested following standoff, wild chase in Widefield area
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Wheat at Lewis-Palmer High School.
WATCH: Deputy shows off dance moves at Lewis-Palmer High School north of Colorado Springs
From top left to bottom right: Caughey, Chamberlain, Chavez, Digirolamo, Rogers, Simpson,...
WANTED: Attempted murder and kidnapping suspects among 8 sought in Colorado Springs area

Latest News

Generic photo of a nurse
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos steps down from House panels amid ethics issues
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline; Harris to attend funeral
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs near Circle.
Crash closes southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs near Circle, reopened just after 5 p.m.