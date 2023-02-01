Thousands sign petition against new Academy District 20 start times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Over 2000 people have signed a petition opposing the changes coming to Academy District 20 in Colorado Springs.

“When we first heard the announcement, we said how we gonna make this work I’m gonna have to quit my job,” Lindsey Jensen said.

Jensen has a kindergartner and third grader in district 20. She’s behind this petition, calling for change.

After D20 announced new start times for next school year. Later for upper grades. But much earlier for elementary kids. A 7:30 a.m. start and a 2:30 p.m. dismissal.

“Parents aren’t saying that there isn’t a solution they are saying that this isn’t it,” Jensen said.

”That decision came along following the two year study on optimal start times for students,” district 20 spokesperson Allison Cortez said.

Cortez says officials are aware of the concern.. And they’re encouraging parents to reach out. She says they are working on a possible plan to help with some of the early care concerns.

“We are coming together to look and see other things that we can do to help aid in that change. We don’t know what those things are but that is the step we are taking next,” Cortez said.

“This is a life-changing thing for so many people so we are gonna push and we are going to work on trying to find a different solution for all of this,” Jensen said.

