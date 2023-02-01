Teller County Sheriff’s Office explains why an AMBER Alert wasn’t issued tied to murder of Colorado boy

Murder-suicide graphic.
Murder-suicide graphic.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is explaining why an AMBER Alert wasn’t issued earlier this month in connection to the murder of a Colorado boy.

The victim, identified as 5-year-old Liam Brueche, was in the care of his father when the heinous act was carried out in Florissant on Jan. 4. The sheriff’s office is handling the incident as a murder-suicide case. The father was identified as William Brueche.

“I wish that we, as an agency could be there to protect people all the time, but in this circumstance, we couldn’t,” Sheriff Jason Mikesell with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office explained on Jan. 5.

Several people reached out KKTV 11 News wondering why an AMBER Alert wasn’t issued and if the Red Flag law could have saved Liam. The sheriff’s office responded to those inquiries on Tuesday:

